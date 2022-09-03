1 dead, 1 injured in Texarkana wreck; driver charged with intoxication manslaughter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to a wreck the night of Friday, Sept. 2 on State Line Avenue.

Officials say a 2015 Ram driven by Christopher Telles, 42, was headed north near the 2000 block of State Line when he crossed into the southbound lanes. He struck a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Marolin Gardner, 63.

Gardner died from injuries, and a child passenger was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Telles was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. He was transported to the Bi State Jail.

