Tracking likely showers this Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! You made it to the end of the line and this time we have a long weekend. Unfortunately, we will be seeing shower chances this Labor Day Weekend but it won’t be an all-out washout. Highs today will reach the mid and upper-80s. Showers are moving through some parts of the ArkLaTex this morning and will die down by about 9:00. When the daily heating begins as we round the Noon hour, some isolated showers and storms will begin popping up, by 3 PM they will be more numerous and by 5 PM, stronger. Be prepared to drive home in the rain once again. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to Saturday and things are largely the same. A stray shower or two is possible during the morning hours. When the high of the mid-80s is reached, some isolated showers and storms will pop up throughout the afternoon hours. Some of the storms could be strong, locally. Tomorrow night will see lows in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to the rest of your Labor Day Weekend, Sunday is looking to be more of the same with isolated to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. Monday, rain chances dwindle just a bit but be sure to have the KSLA First Alert Weather App with you so you can be notified of any weather changes.

