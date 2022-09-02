Temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate granted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A petition for protection has been granted to the woman who filed a temporary restraining order against Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack Jr.

Slack is not allowed within 100 yards of the woman unless written permission is granted by the court. He is not permitted within 100 yards of her residence or employment. He’s ordered not to contact her personally or through a third party, public posting, by any means. He is not allowed to abuse, harass, assault, stalk, follow, track, monitor, or threaten the woman in any manner.

However, this will not hinder Slack from attending mayoral forums that are public.

“Mr. Slack is permitted to attend any public mayoral forums or events as a candidate when all candidates are invited. This does not permit him to attend another candidate’s private event when (victim) is present,” stated in court documents.

The order found that Slack represents a “credible threat to the physical safety of a family member, household member, or dating partner.” Due to this, he was also ordered to surrender any guns in his possession to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for the duration of the order.

Slack had also filed his own restraining order against the woman who first filed the paperwork. The court declined to issue a temporary restraining order against the woman.

Typically, a petition for protection would be heard in front of a judge, but since both parties had filed petitions against each other, the dates were consolidated. That hearing took place on Sept. 1.

The restraining order against Slack is valid through Sept. 1 of 2023. However, the court also states that some provisions in the order “may not expire.”

If Slack violates the order he may be arrested, jailed and prosecuted. He may also be fined more than $1,000.

