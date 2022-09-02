Ask the Doctor
Silver Alert issued for missing BR woman

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish...
Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for a missing woman.

According to law enforcement, 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier, was discovered missing from her home near Jefferson Woods Dr. in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, when a family member went to check on her.

Frazier is described as a black female with a grey hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5′3 and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored summer dress. 

Ms. Frazier’s vehicle, a beige 2000 Toyota Avalon with a Louisiana license plate that reads MPU343, was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro.

Authorities say Frazier suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone in her possession. She has a family member in the Bastrop area and may be headed in that direction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Ms. Gloria B. Frazier is urged to immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

