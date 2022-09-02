Shreveport native to attend NY Fashion Week; plans to make an impact

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steven Goudeaux plans to make an iconic statement in New York, during NY Fashion Week.

Steven Goudeaux, the fashion designer, is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Goudeaux is getting his own show at Sony Hall in New York during NY Fashion Week, his second time in 10 years. His goal is to make an impact as a person of color and to show people, especially people in Shreveport, that it is possible to reach high and achieve their dreams.

Steven Goudeaux designs. (Steven Goudeaux)

Goudeaux went to Captian Shreve High School and then studied mass communication at the University of New Orleans. He grew up in a fashionable home, both his mother and father were very fashion aware, so it became his passion.

