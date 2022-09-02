Ask the Doctor
Shreveport businesses share difficulties due to city-wide water advisory

Shreveport water tower(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Shreveport city officials continue to deal with the ongoing boil advisory, residents and businesses rush to buy usable water.

Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task.

“I had to go to several places to get water, four or five cases of water. And I then I think I bought 15 jugs of the gallons,” said Mandy Smith, owner of ShaBaby’s.

Despite the difficulties, she says it’s not enough to break her down.

“I mean sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s not. But when it’s not you just pull it up, put another notch in it and just keep pulling baby,” said Smith.

Chick-fil-A did have to change some things. They say they are boiling water to prepare their food, and they’re only serving bottled beverages. The restaurant is also holding off on selling items like salads.

“It’s the difficulty that we enjoy. We enjoy being able to serve the community of Shreveport in this time of need,” said Brian Russell, operator of Chick-fil-A.

While the city has completed repairs on two tanks, there is no estimated time for when all tanks will be repaired or when the advisory will be lifted.

