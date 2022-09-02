Ask the Doctor
Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year.

Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.

The event starts on Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Festival Plaza in downtown, Shreveport, so come dance and party your hearts out.

Featuring performances by:

  • TK Soul
  • Jaye Hammer
  • Wendell B
  • J’Cena
  • Till 1

Tickets are $30 - $400 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/shreveport-blues-and-southern-soul-pre-labor-day-festival-tickets-368667142347

