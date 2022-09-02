Showers possible but trending down through next week

(KSLA) - Over the next several days, rain will still be possible, but the overall trend for rain is going down. You’ll still need your umbrella at times. With more rain, this will continue to keep temperatures down.

This evening should have a few isolated showers around. It will not be raining everywhere but I would have the umbrella to be safe. Especially if you are going to any Friday night football games. There’s a good chance some games will see rain, but maybe not enough to cancel any. The little bit of rain we have will be winding down, especially after sunset. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Overnight, the rain will be coming to an end. I do not expect anything more than a very light shower. It will be nothing more than a few sprinkles if you see anything. There will continue to be lots of clouds around, so no star gazing tonight. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s.

Over your holiday weekend, you will need to watch the radar. There will be some rain around both days, but it will not be enough to cancel any plans. I have lowered the rain chance both days. That now makes Saturday at 40% and Sunday at 30%. Even if you escape the rain, you will likely not see much sunshine. North of I-30 will have a better shot for that to happen. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 80s. The humidity will still be super high, however.

Monday and Tuesday will also be wet. Although I do not expect a washout. There will be most of the activity in the afternoon, before winding down again in the evening. I know many of you will have the day off on Labor Day, but with some rain around, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast. I would not cancel anything, but I would have an indoor plan alternative. Rain chances are at 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up to only the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday will also be relatively dry day. Rain chances are only at 30%. So I do not expect a washout. I’m speaking optimistically that it will remain this way. With the unsettled weather pattern we’re in, this forecast could change as we get closer. Temperatures will be left with highs in the 80s.

Thursday and Friday look to have more rain each day. There’s a 40% chance you see some showers or storms. It will not be a washout, but you’ll need to look out for some heavy rain. Temperatures will still be cool with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Switching to the tropics, Danielle has become a hurricane. The location has not changed much lately. Danielle is expected to strengthen to a category 2 hurricane, but will drift off to the north causing no harm. We’re still watching another area near the eastern Caribbean. This has a decent chance to develop still at 70% in the next 5 days and 60% in the next 2 days. We’ll be your First Alert if it does. Regardless of development, it will not enter the gulf.

Have a great Labor Day weekend and hopefully you’ll be able to dodge a few showers!

