Scientific breakthrough could save Florida’s threatened coral reefs

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Scientists said they’ve made a major breakthrough in the fight to save the elkhorn coral, a species that is under threat in the Caribbean.

It’s a historic step forward that someday also could offer humans extra protection from the fury of hurricanes.

Year after year, a price is paid, dollars in and in lives, when hurricane season strikes.

But under the waters from which those storms gain their strength, coral reefs provide an unexpected layer of protection.

They break up large waves and guard coastlines from storm surges.

Spanning about 360 miles, Florida has the world’s third-largest barrier reef, and it’s at risk.

“You can’t have the ocean running a fever every summer and not expect there to be impacts,” said Kerri O’Neil, the senior coral scientist at the Florida Aquarium.

However, in a tank at the aquarium, there is a major scientific breakthrough that serves as a sign that hope is not lost for Florida’s reefs. There is evidence of the elkhorn coral spawning.

The Florida Aquarium said it is now the first in the world to reproduce this threatened coral, using aquarium technology.

The spawning produced thousands of baby elkhorn corals.

“The first sense is just sheer relief,” O’Neil said.

Along with being the senior coral scientist, O’Neil has also been dubbed the “coral whisperer.”

Her team has figured out how to spawn 13 other species, but elkhorn takes the top spot.

“It’s really the most important,” O’Neil said.

Named for its resemblance to elk antlers, the coral lives right at the top of the reef crest. That means it plays a big role in protecting Florida’s coastline from devastating storm surges, which climate change is making even worse.

The problem is there are very few corals left.

“There’s just a few scattered colonies,” O’Neil said.

In the race to restore the reefs, there’s more work to be done, with this breakthrough serving as only a first step.

In about two years, the lab-spawned elkhorn coral will grow big enough, and scientists will then scuba dive down and plant them into the Florida reef.

“We are really buying time. We’re buying time for the reef. We’re buying time for the corals,” O’Neil said.

The final goal is a breeding program where they could ultimately breed more resilient coral, capable of withstanding threats like pollution, warming ocean waters and disease.

Nature can then pick up the rest.

“There is hope for coral reefs,” O’Neil said. “Don’t give up hope. All is not lost.”

