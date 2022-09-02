Ask the Doctor
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School

A fight on Tuesday, Aug. 30 is said to be gang-related
Southwood High School
Southwood High School(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence.

Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as gang violence breaking out on campus

Last spring, a group of dads stepped in under the leadership of the school to help encourage the students and mitigate the conflict. Known as Dads on Duty, their efforts garnered national coverage.

Chairman Michael Morgan says he was there during the most recent fight at Southwood. He says there’s a reason why kids are choosing violence over silence.

”They’re going through a lot of different things and they just need support from male figures that are doing positive things in the community. When the fight happened, I was not able to get in the fight. Right now we’re in the process of talking with Caddo Parish Public Schools, trying to get our fathers to be able to be certified, as well as get the same training as the security coordinator. So, we can be able to at least help the security coordinator stop these incidents from happening,” he said.

Craig Lee, also with Dads on Duty, said you have to target the mind to try to prevent crime.

“Detoxify their mind from negative energy and now show them a different way. The way you can do that is through prevention. Our focus is on the positive presence promotion that we do through the school and through our programs, projects and business ventures that we’re going to focus on with the children,” he said.

Dr. Amy Hammond, associate professor of psychology at Centenary College, said parents can help their children when dealing with emotions.

“What adults can do is help teenagers by helping them to process their emotions, by helping them to pause, to think about the right actions to take and not to just react in the spur of the moment.”

