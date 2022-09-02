Community remembers Judge Greg Ray

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Business continues at the Sevier County Arkansas Courthouse but for those inside are carrying heavy hearts. Flags are flying at half-staff, and a wreath is on the front door to honor County Judge Greg Ray who died earlier in the week.

“The judge and I walked out of the courthouse together Tuesday afternoon. We had some texts together that evening then I got word that he had passed away,” said Sandra Dunn, administrative assistant.

Dunn had worked with Ray for the past 12 years.

“He has been a good friend to so many. People just loved him, he was fun to be around had a big personality. A lot of people are really hurting right now,” she said.

Judge Ray worked for Sevier County for 38 years. He was elected as County Judge 12 years ago, and would be starting another four-year term in January. County leaders say over the years, Ray was instrumental in obtaining many grants for improvements in the county. His last major project was taking the lead in getting a new hospital built, which should open later this year.

“Hardly any words to express how much the judge meant to this county and to the county government,” said Earl Battiest, Justice of the Peace.

He says now it’s up to the quorum court to appoint a replacement to fill the position of county judge.

“There is no provision for a special election and it’s totally up to the quorum court to make that appointment,” he said.

Funeral services for Ray are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at DeQueen First Baptist Church.

