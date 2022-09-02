5 tips for making easy, healthy lunches kids will actually eat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students have been back in school for a few weeks now, and many parents are already overpacking those lunchboxes.

It’s tedious and time consuming to do, and then it’s incredibly frustrating when the kids bring back a lunchbox full of food they didn’t even eat.

So what’s the deal? How can parents come up with a lunch that kids will actually eat that’s tasty, delicious, and healthy?

KSLA called in an expert, (and mom) dietician, Shelly Marie Redmond. She has authored several Skinny Louisiana cookbooks and knows all about creating a healthy meal that’s actually appealing to kids and is easy on parents when it comes to costs and prepping.

“We have to go with what kids love. When we don’t get waste, we save money,” said Redmond.

She pointed out that parents can save so much by doing a little simple meal prep and utilizing these tips:

Use just one container that’s dishwasher safe, heat resistant, and is great to pack everything in

Think bite-sized. Cut fruit into bite-sized pieces, and use wraps or sandwiches cut into pieces. Kids have small hands; they need something they can quickly pick up and snack on.

Try something non-traditional. Kids love breakfast for lunch, and it’s cheap

Make sure to add the following to each lunch: water, fiber (fruits and veggies), and protein (keeps kids full during the day)

Pick one day for grocery shopping and another day for meal prep. Try not to spend more than an hour on each.

And remember, at the end of the day, it’s all about making sure the kiddos are healthy and well fed!

