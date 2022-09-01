Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Tracking showers through the Labor Day Weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Things are changing a bit as we begin the home stretch into the Holiday Weekend. Highs today are going to be similar to yesterday but what is changing is the shower chances throughout the day. They are higher for your Thursday, starting earlier in the day from what the latest guidance is suggesting. Scattered and isolated showers and storms are going to be a nuisance, increasing in numbers and size during the afternoon hours. Showers taper off during the overnight hours but hold on a good bit after sunset. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

Tomorrow is a similar forecast to today but the temperature will not be as high. We will start seeing a downward trend in the temperature going into the weekend with tomorrow’s highs reaching the upper-80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected through your Friday, just like today. Lows tomorrow night are similar.

Rain chances increase Saturday but it likely won’t be a complete wash from what we are seeing at this time. We will likely see scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon with lower temperatures. Those rain chances are looking to continue into Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport issues citywide boil advisory; Caddo closes schools on city’s water system
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
High speed motorcycle accident on Youree Drive.
Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive
Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after...
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
Matthew Edgar, DOB: 6/5/1996, is now listed as one of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives.
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

Latest News

Daily rain chances through the Holiday Weekend
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update
More rain likely on your Thursday
Rain possible each day through the holiday weekend
More rain likely on your Thursday
Rain possible through the weekend
Tracking showers tomorrow
Tracking heat and humidity for Wednesday