Tracking showers through the Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Things are changing a bit as we begin the home stretch into the Holiday Weekend. Highs today are going to be similar to yesterday but what is changing is the shower chances throughout the day. They are higher for your Thursday, starting earlier in the day from what the latest guidance is suggesting. Scattered and isolated showers and storms are going to be a nuisance, increasing in numbers and size during the afternoon hours. Showers taper off during the overnight hours but hold on a good bit after sunset. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s.

Tomorrow is a similar forecast to today but the temperature will not be as high. We will start seeing a downward trend in the temperature going into the weekend with tomorrow’s highs reaching the upper-80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected through your Friday, just like today. Lows tomorrow night are similar.

Rain chances increase Saturday but it likely won’t be a complete wash from what we are seeing at this time. We will likely see scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon with lower temperatures. Those rain chances are looking to continue into Sunday and Labor Day Monday.

