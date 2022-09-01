Shreveport Volunteer Network collecting water to distribute to elderly during citywide boil advisory

Ask the Doctor
The Shreveport Volunteer Network is collecting bottled water to distribute to the elderly and at-risk families while the citywide boil advisory is in effect.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is calling on the public for help.

The group is collecting bottled water to deliver to the elderly during the citywide boil advisory in Shreveport. Whatever extra water they collect will go into their hurricane relief reserves. Right now, Tommy Giles, the organizer of SVN, says they have a limited supply.

“We’re going to be collecting donations for water to be able to hand out to the elderly, high-risk families. We have a limited stock, so hopefully we will be able to get some feedback from the community on where it needs to go and then we will go and deliver it to them,” Giles said.

The SVN warehouse is located at Summer Grove Baptist Church. They will be collecting water from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Shreveport Volunteer Network is collecting bottled water to distribute to the elderly and at-risk families while the citywide boil advisory is in effect.(SVN)

