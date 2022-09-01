Shreveport hospitals say boil advisory not impacting patient care

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport hospitals and residents are being impacted by the city-wide boil advisory.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport says they were able to get help from other hospitals in their network.

“To this point, everything’s looking good for us. It’s kind of like going back to February. We can get by for a little while and then we can’t. We’re fortunate enough to have enough resources that we can look at within the Ochsner system. We have reached down to people in the south. They’re able to send supplies up,” said Chris Mangin, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - Academic Medical Center.

Willis-Knighton says they’re using bottled water.

“Basically we went to bottled water and no use of ice produced by the city water supply. We have provisions and emergency water on site,” said Director of Engineering Jerry Ivey.

Both hospitals say the boil advisory isn’t impacting their patient care.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.