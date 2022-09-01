Ask the Doctor
SBC Glo Fest being held at Louisiana Boardwalk

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Every month Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Bossier Arts Council has been co-hosting SBC Glo Fest, debuting light shows and festivities.

This month’s Glo Fest is Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Louisiana Boardwalk, located at 540 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City. The event is debuting a new free light show being held on the “Bakowski Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge, produced by the Light It Up Artist Team and Caddo Parish students.

Glo Fest Activities:

  • Live music
  • Arts markets
  • A kids area
  • Street performances by Spinner Entertainment, and more!

For more information about the event please visit the Facebook event page, https://fb.me/e/3rXW1HSoN

