Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested after allegedly pointing gun at car full of juvenile females

Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of juvenile females in what officials are calling a "road rage" incident.(JPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Saints player has been arrested in Jefferson Parish over an alleged “road rage incident,” officials say.

Marcus Maye, starting safety for the Saints, was taken into custody Thursday morning (Sept. 1) on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident on Mon., Aug. 29 in Metairie, in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.

Maye was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of juvenile females in what officials are calling a "road rage" incident.(JPSO)

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, said in a statement obtained by NFL’s Tom Pelissero.

In a post-practice press conference Thursday, head coach Dennis Allen says the team is still gathering information and had no comment.

The Saints signed Maye to a three-year, $28.5 million contract on March 16, 2022, after his 2021 season with the New York Jets was cut short due to a torn Achilles in Week 9.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Dept. of Water and Sewerage to give update on system-wide boil advisory at 2 p.m.
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
High speed motorcycle accident on Youree Drive.
Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive
Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after...
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
Matthew Edgar, DOB: 6/5/1996, is now listed as one of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives.
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

Latest News

Payton had "great faith in both sides of the ball to weather the storm"
Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to start week 1
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an...
Saints trade Ceedy Deuce, release Ian Book
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) runs through drills during training camp at their...
Saints’ Gillikin gets drug tested after 81-yard preseason punt