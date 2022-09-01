Rain remain likely each day through the weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms are still likely each day through your Labor Day weekend. It should not be a washout but you will need to have the umbrella at times as well as an indoor plan alternative as well.

This evening, showers and storms will be winding down. There will be plenty of rain early on, but after sunset, activity should be coming to an end. You will likely need your umbrella if you are planning on going anywhere this evening.

Overnight, there will be little to no rain. If anything, a few sprinkles or some mist. It won’t be much. It will be cloudy with not many breaks in those clouds. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s by Friday morning.

Friday will be a bit cooler to end the week. There will be more rain that pops up in the afternoon, but it will still not be as numerous as Thursday. With that said, I decided to increase the rain chances to 50%. I have this suspicion that if I lower it, I will regret doing so by Friday afternoon. So I would plan on there being more rain. With all the rain, temperatures will only heat up to the mid 80s.

This weekend will remain wet. A cold front that passed through earlier in the week will be stalling out very close to the ArkLaTex. This will make for an unsettled weather pattern. So, I would expect a lot of scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are up to 50-60%. Temperatures will be held in the low to mid 80s. If you have any outdoor plans, I would have an indoor plan just in case.

Monday and Tuesday will also be wet. Although I do not expect a washout. There will be most of the activity in the afternoon, before winding down again in the evening. I know many of you will have the day off on Labor Day, but with the rain, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast. I would not cancel anything, but I would have an indoor plan alternative. Rain chances are at 40% Monday and 50% Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up to only the lower to mid 80s.

In the tropics, things are heating up! We are now back to 2 areas of interest, as well as Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle is in the northern Atlantic and poses no threat to the US coast. In the middle of the Atlantic is an area with an 80% chance to become a depression or a tropical storm by the end of the week. It should not enter the gulf, but may head to the east coast. This could very likely become Earl if it forms. The next one is coming off Africa and has a 20% chance to develop in the next 5 days. This has little to no threat and continues to dwindle. Now that we are very close to the peak of hurricane season, it is normal to see the tropics pick up in activity. We’ll be watching the tropics closely if anything develops.

Have a great rest of the week, and keep the umbrella handy!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.