Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

NPSO welcomes new K-9 Deputy

NPSO welcomes new narcotics K-9 deputy.
NPSO welcomes new narcotics K-9 deputy.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is welcoming a new K-9 Deputy, Roka into their ranks.

Roka is a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois who is certified in the detection of illegal narcotics. She will be joining her partner and handler, Deputy Adam Llorence patrolling communities in Natchitoches Parish. Both Roka and Deputy Llorence recently attended a two-week intensive training course at K-9 Concepts in Scott, La.

Roka will be vital during drug-related traffic stops, drug search warrants, school searches, demonstrations, and patrol and narcotics investigations.

NPSO welcomes new narcotics K-9 deputy.
NPSO welcomes new narcotics K-9 deputy.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

“We welcome Roka, be safe and best of luck to you and Deputy Llorence,” said a statement from NSPO.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport issues citywide boil advisory; Caddo closes schools on city’s water system
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
High speed motorcycle accident on Youree Drive.
Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive
Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after...
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
Matthew Edgar, DOB: 6/5/1996, is now listed as one of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives.
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

Latest News

KSLA Job Fair 2022
18 businesses look for future employees at KSLA Job Fair
Chief Wayne Smith (left) and Ernest "Elaw" Williams (right)
SPD honors SPAR employee shot at park trying to break up fight
Bossier Parish Fire District 1 & the Haughton Fire Departments are hosting their annul Life &...
BPFD and Haughton Fire hosting open house during Fire Prevention Week
Watch Our Town in September
Our Town comes to the stage in Shreveport