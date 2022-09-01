Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

NBPD: 2 still wanted for aggravated robbery

NBPD is looking for two men involved in aggravated robbery
NBPD is looking for two men involved in aggravated robbery(New Boston Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The New Boston Police Department (NBPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery.

NBPD posted a public request on Facebook asking for help in finding two men who are suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery in New Boston on Aug. 19, 2022. One suspect of three has already been taken into custody but Neyamia Watson and Trazaivain Carlock have yet to be located.

According to NBPD, Watson and Carlock are both considered armed and dangerous.

If you locate them do not approach them, call 911 or NBPD at (903) 628-3771, all callers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport issues citywide boil advisory; Caddo closes schools on city’s water system
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
High speed motorcycle accident on Youree Drive.
Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive
Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after...
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
Matthew Edgar, DOB: 6/5/1996, is now listed as one of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives.
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

Latest News

On Aug. 31, 2022, Caesars Sportsbook officially opened at the Horseshoe in Bossier City, La.
Caesars Sportsbook opens at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City
Shreveport issues citywide boil advisory; Caddo closes schools on city’s water system
Seth Greeson, 17, was last seen in Texarkana, Ark. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 around 11 p.m.
Texarkana PD searching for missing teen
broadband internet
Millions of additional dollars coming to Louisiana to expand broadband internet across rural parishes