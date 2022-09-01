NBPD: 2 still wanted for aggravated robbery

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The New Boston Police Department (NBPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery.

NBPD posted a public request on Facebook asking for help in finding two men who are suspected of being involved in an aggravated robbery in New Boston on Aug. 19, 2022. One suspect of three has already been taken into custody but Neyamia Watson and Trazaivain Carlock have yet to be located.

According to NBPD, Watson and Carlock are both considered armed and dangerous.

If you locate them do not approach them, call 911 or NBPD at (903) 628-3771, all callers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.