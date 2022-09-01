Man goes missing; Silver Alert issued

IDABEL, Okla. (KSLA) — A southeast Oklahoma man disappeared Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol later issued a Silver Alert for William Francis on behalf of the Idabel Police Department.

The 77-year-old stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 225 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

He last was seen about 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the McCurtain County town of Idabel. Francis was wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt and a blue ball cap.

He is believed to be driving a brown 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with Oklahoma license plate DJR959.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

