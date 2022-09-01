Head of Bossier police union, co-defendant to be detained until next hearing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A hearing on whether or not to hold a Bossier Police sergeant until his trial date was held Thursday, Sept. 1.

Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford was arrested the last weekend of August after the FBI conducted a raid at the department’s headquarters.

[ORIGINAL STORY>>> BOSSIER SERGEANT FACES DRUG CHARGE AFTER FBI RAID]

The affidavit alleges Sanford, who is head of the Bossier City police union, is addicted to opioids and on three occasions obtained prescription drugs illegally from someone named Mitchell Morehead, who is also facing charges.

After the raid, during which agents searched Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Association for records related to Sanford’s role as president, the sergeant was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Sanford was arraigned Monday, Aug. 29.

At the hearing held Thursday afternoon, a judge decided to keep both Sandford and Morehead in custody until the next hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

