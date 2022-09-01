Ask the Doctor
Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic drug and its usage is becoming more widespread in Kansas.(WIBW)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl.

Thorn was arrested in Aug. 2021 following a report that she was in possession of more than 2.5 kilograms of stolen fentanyl that she had hidden near a house in Harleton, Texas. Law enforcement officers recovered what was determined to be 2,607.6 grams of fentanyl.

When officers interviewed Thorn, she admitted that she and another intended to transport the drug out of state and sell it for a split profit.

Thorn was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 17.

