Caesars Sportsbook opens at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - More sports betting is now available in the ArkLaTex.

Horseshoe Bossier City Casino & Hotel says they’ve officially opened its Caesars Sportsbook.

On Wednesday night (Aug. 31), Horseshoe officials cut the ribbon on the new Sportsbook facility. They say it has several features for fans, including a VIP section, dining, and a full bar. Leaders with Caesars say they’re excited to expand their business across the Bayou State.

More sports betting options are now available to residents of the ArkLaTex. (KSLA)

“We’re very excited for this opportunity. We also have a book down in New Orleans opening up Friday as well. So you know, both of those projects being done at the same time is a very successful thing for us and just happy to have them,” said Quinton Harris, manager of Caesars Sportsbook at the Horseshoe.

At the ribbon cutting event, one VIP member placed the ceremonial first bet. It was a hefty one on Thursday’s Purdue and Penn State game.

