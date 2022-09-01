Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Caesars Sportsbook opens at Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City

By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - More sports betting is now available in the ArkLaTex.

Horseshoe Bossier City Casino & Hotel says they’ve officially opened its Caesars Sportsbook.

On Wednesday night (Aug. 31), Horseshoe officials cut the ribbon on the new Sportsbook facility. They say it has several features for fans, including a VIP section, dining, and a full bar. Leaders with Caesars say they’re excited to expand their business across the Bayou State.

More sports betting options are now available to residents of the ArkLaTex.
More sports betting options are now available to residents of the ArkLaTex.(KSLA)
More sports betting options are now available to residents of the ArkLaTex.
More sports betting options are now available to residents of the ArkLaTex.(KSLA)

“We’re very excited for this opportunity. We also have a book down in New Orleans opening up Friday as well. So you know, both of those projects being done at the same time is a very successful thing for us and just happy to have them,” said Quinton Harris, manager of Caesars Sportsbook at the Horseshoe.

At the ribbon cutting event, one VIP member placed the ceremonial first bet. It was a hefty one on Thursday’s Purdue and Penn State game.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport issues citywide boil advisory; Caddo closes schools on city’s water system
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
High speed motorcycle accident on Youree Drive.
Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive
Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after...
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
Matthew Edgar, DOB: 6/5/1996, is now listed as one of Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives.
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

Latest News

Horseshoe Casino officially opens its Caesars Sportsbook
Horseshoe Casino officially opens its Caesars Sportsbook
Benton Tigers looking for some respect; Captain Shreve coach discusses his team's mind-set
Benton Tigers looking for some respect; Captain Shreve coach discusses his team's mind-set
Captain Shreve coach Adam Kirby discusses why this year's team is different
Captain Shreve coach Adam Kirby discusses why this year's team is different
I-Bowl hosts kickoff dinner
I-Bowl hosts kickoff dinner