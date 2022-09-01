Ask the Doctor
Bird Scooters now available to visitors to downtown Texarkana

“We just want to get people moving around our downtown,” spokeswoman says
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas/Ark. (KSLA) — Birds are flying and now rolling through downtown Texarkana. The twin cities are the home of Bird Scooters.

This alternate mode of transportation became available Wednesday, Aug. 31 after city leaders from both sides of the Texas-Arkansas line said yes to a private company bringing the service here.

Bird Scooters now are available to visitors as a means of getting about downtown Texarkana.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Riders will need to download the Bird app on their phones to access the scooters.

“We just want to get people moving around our downtown,” Texarkana, Texas, spokeswoman Lisa Thompson said.

“You know, a lot of people visit the photographer’s island, the courthouse. But we want to bring them further downtown to see our museum, our artwork and what else we have to offer.”

Access to the scooters is limited to downtown at this time. But leaders hope to expand this service across the twin cities.

