Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Lunchtime diners at a Wendy’s in Florida were treated to a meal and a show.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.

Workers at the Wendy’s in Spring Hill were surprised to find a gator in the parking lot, possibly looking for a bite.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.

On Facebook, one Hernando County resident joked, “We are not called the nature coast for nothing.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

