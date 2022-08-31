Ask the Doctor
YMCA holding Commemorative Stair Climb in remembrance of 9/11

Donations for Shreveport-Bossier first responders being collected
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To pay tribute to the 2,977 people that lost their lives on 9/11, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is holding a Commemorative Stair Climb.

This is the fifth year the YMCA has hosted this all-day event. They are opening their doors to members and non-members. Everyone in the community is invited to strive to reach the goal of climbing 1,980 steps, the same number of steps that were in the World Trade Center.

“We believe part of our role is to serve as a conscience for our community,” says CEO of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana Gary Lash. “It is our responsibility to remind people daily of the importance of wellness and it is our job to provide a place where the community can come together for various important events. Our commemorative stair climb is one of the days of the year when we fulfill our mission most fully.”

Eight stairmasters will be set up in the lobby of the BHP YMCA for this event. Stairmasters can be reserved for 25-minute time slots beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Participants who donate $10 or more, or who climb 110 flights of stairs, will receive a commemorative 9/11 pin for their contributions. All funds will go to first responders in Shreveport-Bossier

