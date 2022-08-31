Ask the Doctor
Tracking heat and humidity for Wednesday

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! You didn’t think summer was over, did you?! Today will be the hottest day of the week, with highs in the low-90s expected. Yes, it is close to the average for this time of year, but the feels-like temperature will reach 100 in some places, if not exceed it. Isolated showers are expected during the afternoon hours, these will be heat driven as per usual. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with the showers fading.

Tomorrow is looking more relaxed, slightly at least. Highs still will reach the low-90s but the heat index won’t be flirting with triple-digits. Another day of isolated shower chances, this time they will start in the morning and be a nuisance throughout the day. An increased chance during the afternoon heat of the day. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-70s again.

The extended forecast is where things change. A cold front is expected to move into the ArkLaTex and with that will come cooler temperatures. Rain chances do increase this weekend but Friday is looking mainly dry with isolated chances similar to Thursday. Rain chances stick around a bit higher going into next week with temperatures in the low-80s.

