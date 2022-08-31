Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
SPD honors SPAR employee shot at park trying to break up fight

Chief Wayne Smith (left) and Ernest "Elaw" Williams (right)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is recognizing the actions of a city employee who was shot at a park in early August while trying to break up a fight.

[RELATED: CITY WORKER WHO WAS SHOT IS GLAD TO BE ALIVE]

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Chief Wayne Smith attended a meeting of the Queensborough Neighborhood Association and recognized Ernest “Elaw” Williams for his “commitment to the community he serves” and his “heroism in this situation.”

Back on the evening of Aug. 10, Williams, a SPAR employee, was shot in the 1900 block of Alabama Avenue at Bilberry Park while trying to deescalate an altercation that had started inside the facility’s basketball gym.

“Thank you Mr. Williams! We will continue to pray for you and keep you in our thoughts as you recover,” the Facebook post from the police department reads.

