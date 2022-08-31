Shreveport man charged with 1,694 counts of child porn, animal sexual abuse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Shreveport man has been arrested in Ohio after detectives reportedly found over 1,000 images/videos of child pornography and animal sexual abuse in his possession.

During a forensic investigation, detectives discovered Darren Dew, 32, had downloaded, saved and uploaded pornography involving children as young as three years old. A detective also found evidence of a dog being sexually abused.

Officials say Dew fled to Ohio after finding out about the investigation. He was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

He’ll be extradited back to Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 1,694 counts of child pornography and one count of animal sexual abuse.

