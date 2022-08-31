SAU breaks records with high student enrollment

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The new school year is underway at Southern Arkansas University, and leaders say they’re excited to welcome new Muleriders to the family.

President Dr. Trey Berry said they’ve had record-breaking enrollment numbers this year.

“We’ve actually broken the 5,000 mark in our overall enrollment,” he said.

Berry said they have students from 30 different states and 30 countries. Leaders credit the increase to the graduate program, a larger freshman class and a 50% increase in transfers.

“You can just feel that energy and increased enrollment on our campus. This was made possible by our wonderful, wonderful staff and faculty working tirelessly to make this happen,” he said.

The increase is also helping keep the Mulerider’s band on beat. Band Director J.P. Wilson says they’re now the third largest band in the state of Arkansas.

“It is especially exciting when we realize these are not just band members, but they represent every major across our campus. It’s a really neat feeling as a director.”

SAU leaders say another plus of the increase is the culture of caring they have built. They say there is always more room for growth.

“We can handle it and more. We are looking forward to keeping this trend, keeping this momentum,” said Berry.

