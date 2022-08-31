Rain possible each day through the holiday weekend

(KSLA) - Showers are possible over the next several day. This will make the weather a bit unfavorable to be outdoors over the holiday weekend, but it will keep temperatures below average to start September.

This evening may have a couple spotty showers left over, but most areas will remain dry. After sunset, the little bit of rain we have will come to an end. There will not much of an impact if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures are certainly hot, and will slowly cool down after sunset. Temperatures will still be left in the 80s.

Overnight, it should remain mostly dry. There may be a couple small showers that pop up right around sunrise. So you may need the umbrella first thing in the morning. It will also remain mostly cloudy overnight and will keep temperatures on the muggy side. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be a wet day. I have the rain chances up to 40%. There will be some rain in the morning, then a lot more in the afternoon. You will definitely need your umbrella throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler than they were on Wednesday, but will also be the warmest moving forward this week. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday will be a bit cooler to end the week. There will be more rain that pops up in the afternoon, but it will not be as numerous as Thursday. So, rain chances will be slightly lower to 30%. With all the rain, temperatures will only heat up to the mid 80s.

This weekend will go back to being wet. A cold front that passed through earlier in the week will be stalling out very close to the ArkLaTex. This will make for an unsettled weather pattern. So, I would expect a lot of scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are up to 50-60%. Temperatures will be held in the low to mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will also be wet. Although I do not expect a washout. There will be most of the activity in the afternoon, before winding down again in the evening. I know many of you will have the day off on Labor Day, but with the rain, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast. I would not cancel anything, but I would have an indoor plan alternative. Temperatures will warm up to only the lower to mid 80s.

In the tropics, things are heating up! We are now back to 3 areas of interest. In the middle of the Atlantic is the most promising one to develop. This has an 80% chance to become a depression or a tropical storm by the end of the week. It should not enter the gulf, but may head to the east coast. This could very likely become Danielle if it forms. The next one is coming off Africa and has a 50% chance to develop in the next 5 days. This has little to no threat as of now. The last area of interest is in the northern Atlantic and has a very good chance to develop, but poses no threat to the US coast. Now that we are very close to the peak of hurricane season, it is normal to see the tropics pick up in activity. We’ll be watching the tropics closely if anything develops.

Have a great rest of the week, and keep the umbrella handy!

