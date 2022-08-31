Our Town comes to the stage in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Thorton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winning drama Our Town is the latest stage performance by the great folks at the Shreveport Little Theatre. The play in three acts tells the story of a small town, Grover’s Corners, and follows the Gibbs and Webb families through twelve years of life changes. Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human, offering a unique opportunity for audience members to make precisely that realization.

Mary Joris directs this production with the help of Alan Mathison, Derek Shiplov, Tom Serio, Julie Edwards, Barry Butler and Carol Ferrera. The cast is led by George Sewell.

Our Town is scheduled for September 1, 2, 3, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m. and September 4, 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors, students, and active military.

Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439 or by clicking here.

