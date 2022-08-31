Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Our Town comes to the stage in Shreveport

Universal truths about what it means to be human
By Robert Streeter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Thorton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize winning drama Our Town is the latest stage performance by the great folks at the Shreveport Little Theatre. The play in three acts tells the story of a small town, Grover’s Corners, and follows the Gibbs and Webb families through twelve years of life changes. Wilder delivers universal truths about what it means to be human, offering a unique opportunity for audience members to make precisely that realization.

Mary Joris directs this production with the help of Alan Mathison, Derek Shiplov, Tom Serio, Julie Edwards, Barry Butler and Carol Ferrera. The cast is led by George Sewell.

Our Town is scheduled for September 1, 2, 3, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m. and September 4, 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for seniors, students, and active military.

Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
Southwood High School
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
A shootout was reported at Grand Oaks Apartments in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid