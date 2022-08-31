Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Opening statements expected Wednesday in trial of accused double murderer

DeWayne Watkins, DOB: 9/28/1984
DeWayne Watkins, DOB: 9/28/1984(CPSO)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After two delays due to COVID-19, the double murder trial of DeWayne Watkins is now underway.

Opening statements in the trial are expected Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Watkins is accused of killing a married Shreveport couple in November of 2018. Police found the burned bodies of Kelly and Heather Jose in car in the Queensborough neighborhood.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

Prosecutors claim Watkins killed the couple after they agreed to give him a ride home from Mall St. Vincent. He’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder and faces life in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
Southwood High School
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
A shootout was reported at Grand Oaks Apartments in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid

Latest News

Charles Spraberry, 44, and an unidentified woman, were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 after...
IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured in Caddo Parish after brief chase
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Female baggage handler killed when hair caught in belt loader at New Orleans airport
broadband internet
Gov. Edwards, state leaders participate in Inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit
MISSING: Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds...
Monroe woman found safe; Louisiana State Police cancels statewide Silver Alert