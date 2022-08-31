Opening statements expected Wednesday in trial of accused double murderer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After two delays due to COVID-19, the double murder trial of DeWayne Watkins is now underway.

Opening statements in the trial are expected Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Watkins is accused of killing a married Shreveport couple in November of 2018. Police found the burned bodies of Kelly and Heather Jose in car in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Prosecutors claim Watkins killed the couple after they agreed to give him a ride home from Mall St. Vincent. He’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder and faces life in prison if convicted.

