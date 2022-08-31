Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee

The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Police in Memphis had to shut down part of an interstate after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled alfredo sauce all over the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce when it hit a retaining wall, Memphis police said.

Jars of the creamy sauce covered I-55 during the afternoon rush hour, impacting drivers’ commutes.

Road crews worked to clean up the mess and one woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
Southwood High School
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
A shootout was reported at Grand Oaks Apartments in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex
High speed motorcycle accident on Youree Drive.
Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive

Latest News

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael...
Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit
KSLA Job Fair 2022
18 businesses look for future employees at KSLA Job Fair