Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed veered off from his lane and crashed into a guard rail.

At 1:01 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch bringing them to the scene of an accident on Youree Drive near Sand Beach Boulevard. When SPD arrived they learned a motorcycle left the southbound lane at a high rate of speed, impacting a guard rail and a ditch, killing an adult male rider.

The SPD is currently investigating the accident.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

