Man dead following high-speed motorcycle crash on Youree Drive
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed veered off from his lane and crashed into a guard rail.
At 1:01 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch bringing them to the scene of an accident on Youree Drive near Sand Beach Boulevard. When SPD arrived they learned a motorcycle left the southbound lane at a high rate of speed, impacting a guard rail and a ditch, killing an adult male rider.
The SPD is currently investigating the accident.
Updates to come as more information becomes available.
