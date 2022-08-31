Ask the Doctor
LSU Health Shreveport doctor says COVID cases on the rise again in NWLA

Dr. Krista Queen, LSU Health Shreveport
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana is starting to see a rise in COVID cases yet again.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, KSLA spoke with Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport, who broke down the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard for us.

Dr. Queen is the director of viral genomics and surveillance. She also spoke with KSLA about the boosters shots targeting the omicron variant that were recently approved.

MORE>>> US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

The doctor also provides information on how you can get a free COVID-19 test through you insurance provider now that the federal government has put its free testing program on pause.

DETAILS>>> Where can I get COVID-19 tests after the federal program is suspended Sept. 2?

Hear from Dr. Queen tonight on KSLA News 12.

