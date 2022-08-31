LSU Health Shreveport doctor says COVID cases on the rise again in NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana is starting to see a rise in COVID cases yet again.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, KSLA spoke with Dr. Krista Queen with LSU Health Shreveport, who broke down the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard for us.

Dr. Queen is the director of viral genomics and surveillance. She also spoke with KSLA about the boosters shots targeting the omicron variant that were recently approved.

The doctor also provides information on how you can get a free COVID-19 test through you insurance provider now that the federal government has put its free testing program on pause.

