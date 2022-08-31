Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at the Easterling Correctional Facility has died.

WSFA reports that Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed over the weekend during his shift. He was rushed to the Dale County Hospital, but did not recover.

Cooper had served the department since 2007. He would have completed 15 years as a correctional officer at Easterling on Sept. 4.

Officials said he is survived by his mother, son and two grandsons.

“His co-workers are truly saddened by this sudden loss,” the department shared in a news release.

Cooper’s cause of death was not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid
A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
A shootout was reported at Grand Oaks Apartments in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex

Latest News

SFA interim president Dr. Steve Westbrook seen working in his office on Aug. 30, 2022.
SFA interim president addresses questions about university system affiliation
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children
MISSING: Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds...
Monroe woman disappears; Louisiana State Police issues statewide Silver Alert
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91