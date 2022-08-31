Firefighters extinguish mattress fire at townhome community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are safe following an early morning fire at a townhome community in west Shreveport.

Crews got the call just after 3:15 a.m. to the 5400 block of Financial Plaza to Centre Crossing condominiums regarding a mattress fire.

Neighbors from other townhomes in the building were evacuated.

Firefighters on scene say no one was injured. However, the townhome did receive smoke and water damage.

Police did take one person into custody following a fight in the parking lot.

