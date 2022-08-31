Female baggage handler killed when hair caught in belt loader at New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is dead after her hair was caught in a belt loader at the New Orleans airport, officials say.

According to the Director of Communications for Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport, the 26-year-old, identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office as Jermani Thompson, was injured Tuesday (Aug. 30) around 10 p.m on the apron, an area where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded, and maintained.

A spokesperson for GAT Airline Ground Support, where Thompson was employed, says she was working to offload a plane that had landed. They say her hair got tangled in a belt loader.

“We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able. Please send your well wishes to everyone at our New Orleans station during this very difficult time,” the CEO of GAT Airline Ground Support says.

Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader while offloading bags from a plane at the New Orleans airport on Tuesday (Aug. 30). (Facebook)

Thompson was transported to a hospital where she died.

“We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time,” a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

