IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured on Aug. 31

Charles Spraberry
Charles Spraberry(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Confirms that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44 is again in custody on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Deputies were called to a portion of Highway 169 between Mooringsport and Greenwood, according to CPSO. Deputies received a call from Cass County, they were tracking the vehicle.

A woman was also taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

