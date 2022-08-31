IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured on Aug. 31

(KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Confirms that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44 is again in custody on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Deputies were called to a portion of Highway 169 between Mooringsport and Greenwood, according to CPSO. Deputies received a call from Cass County, they were tracking the vehicle.

A woman was also taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

