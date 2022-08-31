IN CUSTODY: Cass County inmate captured on Aug. 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Confirms that Charles Obin Spraberry, 44 is again in custody on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Deputies were called to a portion of Highway 169 between Mooringsport and Greenwood, according to CPSO. Deputies received a call from Cass County, they were tracking the vehicle.
A woman was also taken into custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Previous Coverage
- Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
- Suspect in Cass County double slaying awaiting extradition from Louisiana
- (VIDEO) Double homicide suspect arrested in Beauregard Parish
- Man wanted for double homicide in Cass County
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.