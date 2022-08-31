BPFD and Haughton Fire hosting open house during Fire Prevention Week

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Fire District #1 (BPFD) and Haughton Fire are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW).

This year’s FPW’s campaign, Fire won’t wait. Plain your escape, will work to educate everyone about important actions they should take to keep themselves safe. The week educational themed week will include an open house event at 4494 Hwy 80 & at 224 W McKinley Avenue, Haughton, Louisiana, on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on an early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

BPFD and Haughton Fire encourage everyone to embrace the 2022 FPW theme.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Ashley Kennington, fire prevention Officer of BPFD #1. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!”

Bossier Parish Fire District #1 & Haughton Fire want to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Haughton, please contact Bossier Parish Fire District #1 at 318-949-9440 or Haughton Fire at 318-949-9500, or you could visit their website at www.bpfd1.org or www.haughtonla.gov.

