Boil water advisory issued for entire Shreveport system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a boil advisory for the entire Shreveport water system.

According to city officials, the Louisiana Department of Health identified areas needing repair on top of several tanks at key points in the system during a routine inspection.

Water department leaders say they don’t believe the northern portion of the city has been impacted, but are including them in the advisory out of an abundance of caution.

Microbiological testing results haven’t given any indication of contamination.

It is advised that you boil water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it in food preparation. Boil water for one minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has reached a rolling boil.

