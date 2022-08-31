18 businesses look for future employees at KSLA Job Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The KSLA Job Fair took place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

Eighteen different employers attended the event, searching for potential applicants.

Participating businesses:

1 Call Staffing

90 Degree Benefits/IMA Insurance

Alliance Healthcare

Ayers Career

College Bank-Tec South

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Brentwood Hospital

Brookshire Grocery Company

Caddo Community Action Agency, Inc.

Career Search Personnel

Diesel Driving Academy

Horseshoe Casino

Johnny’s Pizza House

KSLA

Louisiana Downs

Prysmian Group

Shreveport Memorial Library

United Rentals

Some interviews were even conducted on the spot!

Vice President and General Manager at KSLA News 12, Sacha Purciful, says this is the second job fair from the station.

“People are still looking for jobs, still recovering from the pandemic, and we’re seeing that. We are seeing unemployment rates back into pandemic levels in this area. It’s really important to us to do all we can to help the community find those resources that are out there. We’ll have 18 different employers there for you to meet in person. It really matters to us, too. Our viewers are looking for ways to make ends meet and it’s important,” she said.

