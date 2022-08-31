Ask the Doctor
18 businesses look for future employees at KSLA Job Fair

KSLA Job Fair 2022
KSLA Job Fair 2022(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The KSLA Job Fair took place on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

Eighteen different employers attended the event, searching for potential applicants.

Participating businesses:
  • 1 Call Staffing
  • 90 Degree Benefits/IMA Insurance
  • Alliance Healthcare
  • Ayers Career
  • College Bank-Tec South
  • Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Brentwood Hospital
  • Brookshire Grocery Company
  • Caddo Community Action Agency, Inc.
  • Career Search Personnel
  • Diesel Driving Academy
  • Horseshoe Casino
  • Johnny’s Pizza House
  • KSLA
  • Louisiana Downs
  • Prysmian Group
  • Shreveport Memorial Library
  • United Rentals

Some interviews were even conducted on the spot!

Vice President and General Manager at KSLA News 12, Sacha Purciful, says this is the second job fair from the station.

“People are still looking for jobs, still recovering from the pandemic, and we’re seeing that. We are seeing unemployment rates back into pandemic levels in this area. It’s really important to us to do all we can to help the community find those resources that are out there. We’ll have 18 different employers there for you to meet in person. It really matters to us, too. Our viewers are looking for ways to make ends meet and it’s important,” she said.

