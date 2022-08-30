Ask the Doctor
Woman shot several times on Walker Road

Investigators do know that children were present at the time
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 400 block of...
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Walker Road that sent a woman to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health after having been shot several times in a domestic incident, Shreveport police report.

A police spokesman described her condition as stable.

The shooting happened at 8:01 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 in the 400 block of Walker Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s between Regent and Dupont streets.

Investigators are not yet sure whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the residence in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood, the police spokesman said. They do know that children were present.

Detectives are at the station interviewing witnesses in an attempt to identify a suspect, the spokesman said.

