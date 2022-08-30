Woman shot several times on Walker Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health after having been shot several times in a domestic incident, Shreveport police report.

A police spokesman described her condition as stable.

The shooting happened at 8:01 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 in the 400 block of Walker Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s between Regent and Dupont streets.

Investigators are not yet sure whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the residence in the city’s Ingleside neighborhood, the police spokesman said. They do know that children were present.

Detectives are at the station interviewing witnesses in an attempt to identify a suspect, the spokesman said.

