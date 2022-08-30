Warm and humid Tuesday with afternoon showers

(KSLA) - Temperatures will still be very warm and humid if not hot and miserable. There will be a few showers to help cool things back down in the afternoon. More subtle relief is on its way later this week.

Happy Tuesday! Today will be a rinse and repeat of Monday. So, it should be a dry start to the day, with scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but I would prepare as if you will. So you’ll need the umbrella once again as you head out the door. Rain chances today are at 40%. During the evening, a cold front will be moving in from the north. This won’t affect us immediately, but will have an impact later this week. Temperatures Tuesday will warm up to the mid to upper 80s. Some locations should see the 90s. Once you get some rain, that will cool temperatures back down.

Wednesday, the aforementioned cold front will be passing over us. This may bring a couple showers, but not nearly as many. So, rain chances are lower for the day. I only have them up to 30%. Most areas will stay dry all day long. Temperatures may also be at their hottest all week, even though the front will be on top of the ArkLaTex. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. This is still below average for late August.

Finally by Thursday that cold front will have more of an impact. Temperatures will still be pretty warm if not hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. It’s the humidity that will start to go down. Plus the rain chances will be dropping as well. Aside from a stray shower, it should be completely dry. That cold front will be to our south, shielding us from any rain, and keeping it south.

Friday will also be pretty dry thanks to the stalled out cold front. I may not rule out one quick shower, but I don’t think you’ll need an umbrella. Temperatures will also be a little cooler on this day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with the humidity a little lower. It will not be a huge difference, still sticky but it will be an improvement. So, it should be great weather to end the week!

This weekend will go back to being wet. That same cold front that was blocking out the rain Thursday and Friday will now bring the showers back to the ArkLaTex. The cold front will slowly be moving back north and will be on top of the ArkLaTex, if not very close making for an unsettled weather pattern. So, I would expect a lot of scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are up to 40%. Temperatures will be held in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, things are heating up! We are now back to 2 areas of interest. In the middle of the Atlantic is the most promising one to develop. This has an 80% chance to become a depression or a tropical storm by the end of the week. It should not enter the gulf, but may head to the east coast. This could very likely become Danielle if it forms. The next one is coming off Africa and has a 40% chance to develop in the next 5 days. This has little to no threat as of now. Now that we are very close to the peak of hurricane season, it is normal to see the tropics pick up in activity. We’ll be watching the tropics closely if anything develops.

Have a terrific Tuesday and a great rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.