Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID

The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
By TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season.

The league told its clubs of that plan in a memo Tuesday.

There will be certain exceptions to that mandate. That includes when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19.

But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.”

The Biden administration plans to stop buying COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. (CNN, US Chamber Foundation, FedEx, Pfizer, Twitter, POOL)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

