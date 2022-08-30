Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash
So far this year, LSP Troop G has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors.
Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt.
LSP says that impairment is not suspected in this crash. However, routine toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation.
