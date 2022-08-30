Ask the Doctor
Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash

The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Ford F-150, driven by Dauzat, was traveling east on LA Hwy 154 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, she ran off the road to the right and overcorrected. This action caused her vehicle to travel across both lanes and again exit the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Ford collided with several trees.(WOWT)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors.

Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

LSP says that impairment is not suspected in this crash. However, routine toxicology samples were taken. The crash remains under investigation.

So far this year, LSP Troop G has investigated 25 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

