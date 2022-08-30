Ask the Doctor
Ruston teen killed in weekend shooting, police seeking information

Ruston Shooting Surveillance Screenshots
Ruston Shooting Surveillance Screenshots(Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey and Jake Lambright
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.

Ruston police say 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards was fatally shot at Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston.

Officials are currently seeking information on two suspects they believe are responsible for Edwards’ death.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact Ruston Police Department by calling (318)-255-1111, by texting “TIP515″ to CRIMES (274637) or by submitting a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

