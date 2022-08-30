Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Report: Saints trade DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Eagles

Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson mounts a return after forcing and recovering a fumble
Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson mounts a return after forcing and recovering a fumble(Edwin Goode, WVUE-FOX8 (custom credit))
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heading into the regular season, the Saints are losing one of their most spirited defenders.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that defensive back Chauncy Gardner-Johnson is headed to Philadelphia via trade after contract extension talks broke down.

The move is a shocking one as Gardner-Johnson was fully expected to remain with the Black & Gold. Instead, the Eagles have landed a premium talent in the defensive secondary that will likely be ready to start right away.

Fortunately for New Orleans, they have a significant amount of depth in several positions, including those in the defensive secondary. Teams around the league have been working the phones with the Saints in hopes they could land one of their talents. It would have been unlikely that the Saints would have been able to afford to keep Gardner-Johnson in an actual contract year due to how deep they are in several positions.

Nonetheless, the Saints are losing a fan favorite who can become a star and household name around the league for years to come.

This is a developing story. It currently remains to be seen what the Saints will receive in return.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid
The crossing has since reopened. Bossier City police on the scene say the crash remains under...
Railroad crossing reopened following train crash in Bossier City
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 400 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Road
A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway

Latest News

FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) runs through drills during training camp at their...
Saints’ Gillikin gets drug tested after 81-yard preseason punt
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints WR Michael Thomas misses open practice with hamstring injury
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown...
How to watch tonight’s Saints preseason game in Green Bay